Beyond NYD

01/01/17: Oof, Beyond was absolutely SMOKING on New Year’s Day.

So many hot boys we almost collapsed. But we didn’t. You have to have another Red Bull and power through, otherwise you miss stuff! Anyway, Beyond’s specials are always a spectacle, but this time they went all out, with more DJs and dancers than you could shake a glowstick at!

Shout out to the gorgeous Iranian man we met, who’s name we can’t remember. Hey you! You were gorgeous!

Electric Brixton, Town Hall Parade, SW2

Photos by Chris Jepson