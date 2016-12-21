Beyond: The Official WE Warriors Afterparty

04/12/16: A big party weekend wouldn’t be complete without a stonking afterparty, and there’s only one go-to brand up to the job – the all-conquering BEYOND.

Combining hedonistic dance music and show stopping performances the like of which only usually get talked about in hushed tones from ‘the good old days’, the official We Warriors afterparty was a total roadblock.

Fighting it out in the main room, Zach Burns, Michel Mizrahi and Gonzalo went hell for leather to take the crown, while over in the Beyond Lab D’Johnny and Massimo Paramour were duelling at dawn like 18th century gents fighting over a maiden’s hand.

Ashley and the Beyond dancers donned their finest LED-lit white leather armour and the lighting jock matched them candela for candela with his pixel-perfect ceiling and lasers in the ultimate illuminated Warrior showdown. Beyondtastic.

Fire, 39 Parry Street, SW8 1RT

Photos by LondonClubland.com