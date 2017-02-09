- Home
Trippin’ Out at Beyond: The Trip
Posted on February 9, 2017
05/02/17: The word “legendary” is often bandied around, but last weekend a worthy holder of the title, Roger Sanchez, headlined at Beyond The Trip at Fire.
Grammy Award winner, four time ‘Best house DJ’ award winner and International Dance Music Award winner are just a few of his accolades and he has remixed for some of the biggest names on the planet.
Behind an acid painted jeep and under a ceiling of psychedelic décor, Roger delivered a voyage through house, dropping some unique tracks and remixes while dancers, acrobats and fire-eating drag queens lit up the stage.
Elsewhere Gonzalo, D’Johnny and Miswhite also delivered the goods and hosts Alfonso Cinque and Martin Rab did their best to keep the rabble on the d:floor in check. Out of this world.
Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT
Photos by londonclubland.com
Words by Chris Jepson
