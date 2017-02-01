Beyond: The WE Fake Afterparty

29/01/17: No WE-ekend would be complete without a trip down to Beyond, and we completed our ON holy trinity by jumping in an Uber and heading to Fire, to the longest running afterhours in the capital.

Beyond is at its best after a big circuit party, and judging from the packed main room, every A-gay had descended on Vauxhall for one last dance. Maestro Gonzalo delivered aural heaven to make the heart sing before handing over to Tony English for the most brilliant and uplifting set we have heard in ages.

A performance from the gorgeous Abigail Bailey set the room alight and as always Ashley Swift styled the pec-perfect dancers to within an inch of their LED lives, while over in room 2 the Beyond Lab was rammed ad Dan Gereux, Sam Londt and Louis Chatten delivered cutting edge and underground beats to inspire.

The Beyond family of Martin, Mikele et al ALWAYS deliver and we love them for it.

Fire, 6A South Lambeth Road, SW8 1SP

Words by Chris Jepson

Photos by LondonClubland.com