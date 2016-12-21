16/12/16: Every Friday is a blast at East Bloc! This week was no exception! Blocheads’ resident DJs are nothing to be sniffed at and always bring their A game.

Between them they must have loads of experience and it really shows! With great tracks from the last few decades, absolute floor fillers and massive classics, you can’t go wrong!

The amazing Guy Williams opened proceedings for the evening, joining the mega HiFi Sean who always gets us dancing, and the brilliant Stevie B who played us out with some mega tracks all the way ‘til 6am.

Once you’re in, you’re in for the night with Blocheads, it’s that good! We always stay ‘til the end. If you just can’t get enough, they’re back for an all night gay rave on New Year’s Eve until 10am, so get your tickets now!

East Bloc, 217 City Road, EC1V 1JN

Photos by Luxxxer