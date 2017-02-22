Blocheads: Scintillatingly sweaty Saturday fun at East Bloc

18/02/17: Not content with throwing parties on just Fridays, the Blocheads boys were back again for Saturday night at East Bloc.

Everyone seemed to have recovered well from Bartek’s birthday the night before. These boys are professionals that would never let something as trivial as a hangover get in the way of throwing a great party! And that it was.

Everything you would expect from some of the best DJs around, and they’ve been around for a while! Even DJ San Diego made an appearance briefly, a veteran who donned his retired headphones for us, although I’m sure it wont be his last appearance!

You can catch the Blocheads boys every Friday at East Bloc, and apparently now even the occasional Saturday if you’re lucky!

East Bloc, 217 City Road, EC1V 1JN

Words by Cé Ó Coileáin

Photos by Luxxxer