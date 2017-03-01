 
 

Bunny Hop

Posted on March 1, 2017

24/02/17: Having finished her London tour with a surprise show at Her Upstairs, this mega-super-massive drag legend hopped over to East Bloc to give us an ahmalzing DJ – Lady Bunny, you’re bedazzling, fabulous, drop-dead hillarious and spectacular!

There was literally nobody on the dancefloor who wasn’t shaking their groove thang! That sexy, sexy mix of 90s classics and chart-topping tunes brough LITERALLY all of the hot boys to the East Bloc yard. Booze was flowing, butts were shaking, queens were prancing.

Lady Bunny, can we have you over, more often, pretty please?

 

East Bloc, 217 City Road, EC1V 1JN

Words by Maciek Groman

Photos by [HAWT!]Photographry

 

