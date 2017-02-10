- Home
Cheeky chappies at Fitladz
Posted on February 10, 2017
03/02/17: It was the ringing bells of the church next door that woke him up, the sound of noon searing his fledgling consciousness like drops of molten steel.
Like many other weekend mornings, he tried to ignore the headache, the fur in his mouth and his traumatised eardrums, and go back to sleep, but his bladder had other plans for him. Slowly he crawled out of bed and to the bathroom, gingerly applying his addled mental abilities to the usual process of trying to remember the previous night.
It had been a long slog of a week at work and when Friday had finally come into view, he had felt the need to go out and unwind, urged further by the familiar tingling in his pants. The preferred option was Fitladz at the Bloc only five minutes walk away from his place.
He knew he’d be able to ogle that hot barman he fancied and follow the slow dance of the guys of all shapes and sizes circling each other in the smoke of the club. The music was always certain to be just right if he felt like shaking a leg, too. He switched on his phone…
The Bloc, 18 Kentish Town Road, NW1 9NX
Photos by Zefrografica
Words by Nicolas Chinardet
