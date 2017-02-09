Cruisey fun at Eagle’s Men Inc

04/02/17: What did we expect from Men Inc.? Well, plenty of sexy boys, flowing booze and tunes.

Have they delivered? Hells yeah. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again – for the hottest bears, cubs, otters sruffy lads and admirers, this is THE place to hit up.

The uber-cute DJ Tareq served some hot tunes, booze flowed all night, balls were getting played with at the crowded pool table and super sexy hairy cubs were getting naked for the camera in the little boys’ room, obvs!

Fridays belong to Men Inc. and we welcome our new, scruffy overlords!

Eagle London, 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY

Photos by [HAWT!]Photography

Words by Maciek Groman