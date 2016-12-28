16/12/16: ‘Twas the weekend before Christmas, and through Dalston Superhouse

Every creature was stirring, and dancing to Deadmau5;

They put on their fishnets with love and with care,

In hopes they would lay with Santa the bear;

If you were naughty you’d have met the grinch

The twinnies were there to give bums the pinch

Shayshay and Just May hoe-hosted that jive too

And that 9th eggnog had you busting for the loo

Those grindr boys ditched their hook-up apps

To come and see the Jacqui Potato rap

While downstairs was a sweaty bassy craze

I couldn’t help but shout this place is AMAZE!

It was all camp as tits, and beyond batshit insane

My hangover was so bad, I thought I’d been maimed

But I know Mariah brought us there to end all the fights

So we’d scream Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

Dalston Superstore,117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB

Photos & Poem by Victor Hensel-Coe