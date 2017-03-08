04/03/17: Cute queer vibes met hairy hunky men on Saturday night, when DEBBIE touched down at Eagle London! DEBBIE is an alt-queer, female-vocals-only night; you know the drill! Blondie, Kate Bush, Bjork, all that stuff! Major! And when melded with the hedonistic sensibilities of The Eagle, it made for quite a special and sparkling Saturday night. There was a great – and somewhat unlikely – combination of people there, but that’s what makes club nights great. A varied, interesting crowd! Shout-out to the gorgey boy we spotted wearing a Hype t-shirt with Togepis on it. Totes adorbs.

The Eagle, 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY

Photos by Richard Holland

1 of 10

Advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

