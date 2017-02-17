11/02/17: To be honest I thought that Superstore only opened until 5 for the birthday and for summer parties.

But when things were in full swing at Discosódoma I was totally on board for a lock in. This party was pretty much everything. Too many names to mention, but I was very pleased to see the beautiful TWANG and the legendary Gideon from Block 9 at Glastonbury.

Also of note, Amantopet was giving me 50 shades of maje in white fantasy and one of the most enjoyable sets I’ve heard upstairs for a long time. Disco and Electro upstairs and absolutely everyone one would hope to dance to downstairs.

Everyone wants to be in Superstore these days, demonstrated wonderfully by a queue that stretched down the street for at least two more storefronts. This was a blockbuster, with good reason. It was incredible.

Dalston Superstore, 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB

Words by Cé Ó Coileáin

Photos by Luxxxer