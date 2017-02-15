Gaymers head down to Matinée: The Game

11/02/17: The gorgeous gaymer boys were out in force at Matinée on Saturday! “Gaymer” is the word for gays who like gaming!

Yes! We all love a bit of gaming don’t we. Who DIDN’T spend hungover Sundays at uni, waking up with a Twirl wrapper stuck to your face and the Mario Kart menu playing endlessly on loop. Y’know what else we love…Skyrim! It’s camp. And it’s got “rim” in the name.

Anyway, Matinée: The Game, pulled out all the stops at Fire on Saturday night, with hot dancers, even hotter tracks, and a gorgeous crowd who were totally…game! That was a weak pun.

Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT

Photos by Chris Jepson