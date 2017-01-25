21/01/17: Since the lamented demise of The Hoist, Hard On has become safely ensconced at Fire, just round the corner.

This week saw the second edition of the night in its new home. The men were as horny as ever and the large not-so-dark room was heaving with hungry naked bodies and grunts of shared pleasure, while the slings in the play area got very little respite indeed.

In bar/dance area, Gaston Croupier, his award winning ass and his sexy fucker of a boyfriend almost had to fight uninhibited punters for a chance to use the podium for a raunchy session that made more than just our eyes bulge.

Most importantly, and perhaps unexpectedly for what is after all a fairly hardcore venue, Hard On gathers one of the friendliest and most relaxed crowds on the club scene. It’s ideal to meet like-minded pervs and get your leg over.

Mirrored Arches, Fire, 6A South Lambeth Place, SW8 1SP

Words by Nicolas Chinardet

Photos by Zefrografica