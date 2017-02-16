High octane hedonism at East Bloc’s Mulletover

11/02/17: I’ve never seen East Bloc so vibrant.

The crowd was so diverse and so up for it I had to double check where I was. East Bloc is fun but this was next level. This party has been going for years. And I mean since before you knew who Lady Gaga was.

And if you think Lady Gaga has a following, you should try going to Mullet Over, because this crowd knew exactly what they were there for, and it was major.

There was never an opportunity to stop dancing because every track made you want more and more. Disco, techno, funky house, everything that was playing was spot on.

Maybe it was the moon, but there was a spirit of freedom and high energy that night. I look forward to the next one. My one criticism: not enough mullets. Sort. It. Out!

East Bloc, 217 City Road, EC1V 8JN

Words by Cé Ó Coileáin

Photos by Luxxxer