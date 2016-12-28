HMD Christmas

18/12/16: This wasn’t just any HMD, this was a Christmas HMD! And it was festive!

There’s a real sense of community around this club. All the club kids and DJs who have spent their entire weekend partying and spinning in clubs around London come together for one night like a family to pray to the gods of disco on the sabbath because they know they can really let their hair down on a Sunday at the Eagle!

The absolutely unstoppable Severino and the brilliant James Hillard were on hand to pass down teachings of love and fellowship as the pews filled up for a Sunday blast! The whole family was there to wish each other a final merry Christmas.

Twas the last Horse Meat before Christmas and everyone was grooving! Don’t worry if you missed out on this one though, they’re back on boxing day for a Christmas Jollies special with resident Santa, James Hillard.

The Eagle, 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY

Photos byLuxxxer