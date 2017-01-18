13/01/17: This Friday 13th, we swapped Jason for jockstraps and headed out to the hottest mustachioed party in town – Homostash Get Naked edition.

We got lost in a sea of scruff, fuzz, beards and all sorts of hot taches and loved every single moment of it! If you didn’t have one – or if you couldn’t have one, there were free sticky taches up for grabs from Ted Rogers’ big, wide, bottomless bucket.

It was a true smorgasboard of hot guys! We even had one gentleman take the theme very seriously by turning up STARK BOLLOCK NAKED! You go, girl! Beats were shamazing as always and guest DJ, the hunkiest sexiest of DJs and a mega-pornstar, Spencer Reed filled up the dancefloor to the brim.

Literally cannot wait for the next one. Tafkanik, hurry the fuck up and bring us more Homostash!

Dalston Superstore, Dalston, 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB



Words by Maciek Groman



Photos by [HAWT!]Photography