Ku Klub
Posted on December 21, 2016
16/12/16: There’s only one place to go if you fancy kicking off the weekend in style.
Ku Klub on Lisle Street is everything you might require: pumping beats dished out on Friday by the lovely Nieko in the KuKlub and the sulphurous Lady Lloyd in the main bar, a flash new decor to mark 21 years on the scene, and an array of cute young things to look at on both sides of the bar; some, as we know, with slightly fewer clothes than others.
Not that we’re complaining, mind (or perhaps for the flagrant excess of clothes on one side). It’s hot, it’s fun, and it never disappoints. The weekend most definitely starts here.
30 Lisle Street, WC2H 7BA
Photos by Zefrografica
