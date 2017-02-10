- Home
Slags and fags: We checked out Lady Ole!
Posted on February 10, 2017
04/02/17: Despite her name, Lady Olé is far from being a lady.
She’s more of a trashy slag, if we’re honest, but, as they often are, she is a VERY fun trashy slag. As such, it got pretty messy, pretty quick on the stage of Club Kolis in Archway during the latest edition of this joyous Spanish-themed mayhem. The four members of the queer performance company The LipSinkers were in charge and soon enough articles of clothing and foodstuffs were flying every which way.
At the other end of the room, Lady O’s resident DJs ‘Los Alejandros’ were pouring decibels of Spanish kitsch down our astonished ears, arousing balletic ideas in everyone on the dancefloor, where the beard and wig combo proved an unexpectedly popular fashion statement.
Wigged or not, those Iberian boys are hot-blooded and looking, and we soon were getting rather hot ourselves (hot under the collar, that is). We said it before and we’ll say it again: Lady Olé is mucho fun and you’re missing out by not going!
Nightclub Kolis, 1 Archway Close, N19 3TD
Photos by Zefrografica
Words by Nicolas Chinardet
