Mastery 3rd Birthday

21/01/17: Hidden away, literally in the backstreets of Mile End, is a set of double doors that doesn’t look much with no sign saying what it is, no lights to guide the way and certainly no one standing outside giving you a clue what might be going on inside.

But go through the double doors and you enter a palace of glorious kink! It’s a tardis of a club that keeps on giving.

The decor is wonderful and there are slings and plenty of dark corners for dark deeds! Out the back there’s even a huge smoking area for the cigar dads to really shine.

But tonight people mainly kept their clothes on, because it was all about the looks! As a special extra loads of the champions of the leather scene had been gathered for a wonderful social.

The boys from London Leather Men brought us many of the currently crowned Mr Leathers from all over Europe. What a treat!

The Backstreet, Wentworth Mews, Mile End E3

Words by Cé Ó Coileàin

Photos by Luxxxer