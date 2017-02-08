R&She hits up East Bloc!

03/02/17: This year We Need a Resolution: more R&She!

Saturday was One in a Million and it felt like the queen of R&B herself was on the dancefloor. R&She knows how to Rock The Boat and treated us to Aaliyah night and we loved every moment of it. Gorgeous booty-shakers poured in, there was eye candy everywhere. The place was PACKED.

I mean, I Don’t Know What To Tell Ya, QBoy, David Oh and Neil Prince totally delivered that 90s feeling we totally forgot about and got lost in yet again. R&She, you are definitely The One I Give My Heart To and I just can’t wait to be back with you again…

East Bloc, 217 City Road, EC1V 1JN

Photos by [HAWT!]Photography



Words by Maciek Groman