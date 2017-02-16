Saturdays are kicking off at Eagle London

- Home
- Bars
- 79 CXR
- Admiral Duncan
- Angel
- Bar Titania
- Black Cap
- Blitz
- Bloc Bar
- Bridge
- Cambria
- Candy Bar
- Central Station
- Circa
- City of Quebec
- Comptons of Soho
- Counter
- Dalston Superstore
- Duke of Wellington
- Eagle London
- Edge
- Floridita
- G-A-Y Bar
- George & Dragon
- Glory
- Green Carnation
- Greenwich
- Halfway II Heaven
- Imperial Arms
- Joiners Arms
- Kazbar
- King Eddy
- King's Arms
- Ku Bar
- Ku Candy Bar
- Kudos
- London
- London Hippodrome
- Manbar
- Mango Tree
- Molly Moggs
- National House
- New Bloomsbury Set
- Old Ship
- Prince of Greenwich
- Profile
- Retro Bar
- Riverside Tavern
- Rose & Crown
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Rupert Street
- Shadow Lounge
- Soho
- Ted's Place
- The Light Lounge
- Two Brewers
- Vault
- Victoria
- Village
- West 5
- White Swan
- Windsor Castle
- Yard
- Ye Old Rose & Crown
- Clubs
- 229
- 2AD
- Abbey Bar
- Ace Hotel
- Altitude
- Anaya
- Anexo Bar
- Apothecary
- Arcadia
- Area
- Atmos Lounge
- Audio
- Autumn Street Studios
- BackCounter
- Backstreet
- Bankside Space
- Barcode Vauxhall
- Bethnal Green Working Mens Club
- Beyond
- Black Cap
- Bloc Bar
- Bloomsbury Ballroom
- Brighton
- Brixton Club House
- Brut
- Café de Paris
- Camden Macca Bingo
- Central Station
- City of Quebec
- Clone Zone
- Club Aquarium
- Club Colosseum
- Club No65
- Concrete
- Coronet
- Coronet Theatre
- Covert
- Crucifix Lane
- Dalston Superstore
- Debut London
- Den
- Digital
- DIU
- Driver
- Eagle London
- East Bloc
- Edge
- Egg
- Electric Ballroom
- Electric Brixton
- Electrowerkz
- Escape
- Ewen Street Car Park
- Exhibit
- Exilio
- Factory
- Fire
- Fitladz East
- Funky Buddha
- George & Dragon Cabaret Bar
- Ghetto Factory
- Gloria's
- Green Carnation
- Hackney Empire
- Heaven
- Her Upstairs
- Hidden
- Hoist
- Honey Club
- Hysteria
- iCAN Studios
- Islington Metal Works
- Joiner's Arms
- Koko
- Ku Bar
- Ku Klub
- La Demence
- Latin Groove
- Lightbox
- Lime Wharf
- Lo-Profile
- London Fetish
- LSE
- Madame Jojo's
- ManBar
- Mango Tree
- Merah
- Metal Works
- Metropolis Strip Club
- Miabella
- Ministry of Sound
- Moustache Bar
- Muse Soho
- New Empowering Church
- Nightclub Kolis
- No 65
- Nomad
- O2 Academy Brixton
- O2 Arena
- Oceana
- One Leicester Square
- One Mayfair
- Open
- Pacha
- Papa
- Paramount Club
- Pit Festival
- Profile
- Protocol
- Proud2
- Pryzm
- Pulse
- Punk
- Qube
- Queer Nation
- Renaissance Rooms
- Revenge
- Rhythm Factory
- Rise
- Riverside Tavern
- Rolling Stock
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Scala
- Shadow Lounge
- Shelter
- Shooshh
- Sidings
- Studio Space
- Sunday Night On Broadway
- Supperclub
- Sweatbox
- Ted's Place
- Tenjune
- The Archway Tavern
- The Backstreet
- The Bloc
- The Brewhouse
- The Glory
- The ICA
- The Magic Roundabout
- The Phoenix
- The Shacklewell Arms
- The Shelter
- The Steel Yard
- The Vaults
- The Vaults Waterloo
- Tipsy
- Tobacco Dock
- Trapeze
- Troxy
- Two Brewers
- Underground Club
- Union
- Vault
- Village Underground
- Vision Video Bar
- Vogue Fabrics
- Winterville
- XOYO
- Areas
- Maps
- Features
- What's on
- The Blog
- Issues
- Community
- Contact Us
- Escorts
Saturdays are kicking off at Eagle London
Posted on February 16, 2017
11/02/17: The Eagle’s always a great time on a Saturday, and this weekend was no different!
What we love about Vauxhall’s best bar boozer, is that people actually TALK to each other. Imagine that! People look up from their phone screens, make eye contact, and actually socially engage. It’s like 1989 all over again.
Anyway it was great vibes, and great beats, with CJ Cooper and Wes Baggaley on the decks. We got chatting in the smoking area to a lovely man called David, who was wearing camoflage shoes. We love camoflage shoes.
It helped that he was 6’7 and gorgeous, but the camoflage shoes helped too.
Eagle London, 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY
Photos by Chris Jepson
Have your say!