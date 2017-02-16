Saturdays are kicking off at Eagle London

11/02/17: The Eagle’s always a great time on a Saturday, and this weekend was no different!

What we love about Vauxhall’s best bar boozer, is that people actually TALK to each other. Imagine that! People look up from their phone screens, make eye contact, and actually socially engage. It’s like 1989 all over again.

Anyway it was great vibes, and great beats, with CJ Cooper and Wes Baggaley on the decks. We got chatting in the smoking area to a lovely man called David, who was wearing camoflage shoes. We love camoflage shoes.

It helped that he was 6’7 and gorgeous, but the camoflage shoes helped too.

Eagle London, 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY

Photos by Chris Jepson