Sexy bears at XXL!
Posted on February 22, 2017
18/02/17: We’ve probably all been there with lesser nightclubs: You get through the door of the club and the place is nothing but a dark empty cavern echoing with the sounds of soulless beats as a few fellow stragglers try courageously to look like it doesn’t matter and they are indeed having a good time, thank you very much. XXL at the Pulse is OF COURSE the exact antithesis of this.
Every Saturday night, the four arches of the giant club are assured to be packed with sexy men of all shapes and sizes revelling in that amazing electric party mood, egged on by the club’s resident DJs. There is little else to say. XXL is what all club nights should be: fun.
Pulse Nightclub, 1 Invicta Plaza, SE1 9UF
Words by Nicolas Chinardet
Photos by Zefrografica
