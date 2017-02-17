- Home
Sunday Social
Posted on February 17, 2017
12/02/17: Walking into the RVT on a Sunday is not what one would expect.
The experience starts across the road. The happy hardcore blasting from the rather beefy sound system hits you by the time you see the club. With a name like Sunday Social and big name drag acts from late afternoon, I have to admit I expected something a little more tame than what was going on in the RVT on Sunday.
I’m not old enough to remember, but it was like a scene from the heyday of the gay scene. No shits given, zero attitude and even less clothes. I’ve been to a lot of clubs but this was one of the best experiences so far. It was real. It was everything a gay club should be.
I have to say, I’ve found a new favourite. 100% recommend. And if that didn’t convince you, the Dame fucking Edna Experience is performing next Sunday, so get your jock-clad arse to the RVT this Sunday. Literally unmissable.
The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY
Words by Cé Ó Coileáin
Photos by Luxxxer
