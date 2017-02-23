Sweetie, Darlings! Patsy crashes into Dalston Superstore

17/02/17: Sweetie, Darling – if you’re only reading about Patsy now, you missed the tastiest shindig on this side of the trés-fashionable Paris.

Back in London, this absolutely fabulous crowd was fun, sexy and chic. Hosted at the amazing Dalston Superstore, this night took us on a funky retro journey upstairs and electronic, housy trip down below.

The hostess was none other than Patsy Stone herself (well, almost herself), thanks to the incredible Polly Amorous. Sexy lad Sasha strut his stuff on the bar, wearing no more than just his chavvy Lonsdale pants. Ooooph, yes, please!

Happy campers crowded him and the hostess with the mostess, trying to grab a piece – and a selfie, #obvs. We just couldn’t get enough of these fabulous people, rad sounds, sexy hosts and delish drinks. Patsy, sweety, darls, could you hurry up and limo over here again?

Dalston Superstore, 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB

Words by Maciek Groman

Photos by [HAWT!]Photography