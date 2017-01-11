The Glory’s 2nd Birthday

07/01/17: Happy Birthday to Woo, stick your wig down the loo, you look like a gender bending freak of nature and you twerk like one too!

That’s right girls, boys and everything outside of that icky genderbinary box, the Glory turned two, and dear god can it kick arse in heels!

Hosted by John Sizzle, things got messy and wild downstairs to performances from Crystal Lubrikunt, Natalie Geographik (the Wolf), Adam All and about 100 other immaculately insane drag queens.

Upstairs was gay wonderland, which saw many a queen bursting out of a cake to tickle your glittoris with their showstopping lip-syncs. By the end of it I was so loved up on the fumes queer ecstacy, I was vomiting rainbows.

It was the ultimate way to start 2017 in transtastic, weird, show stopping Glory!

281 Kingsland Road, Haggerston, E2 8AS

Words & Photos by Victor Hensel-Coe