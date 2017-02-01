- Home
WE Fake
Posted on February 1, 2017
28/01/17: Whether it’s all that sun, sangria or just downright sexiness we can’t decide, but those cheeky Spaniards really know how to throw a party, and any time the WE Party crew deplanes in London is a cause for celebration.
Last Saturday was just such an occasion as the full-on production and star of the sold-out Madrid New Year Festival WE FAKE did a Patsy and Edina and fell out of a cab at the Coronet in Elephant and Castle covered in more labels than an Arab princess at the Harrods sale.
The stage set, a fabulous ‘look-at-me’ runway in the sky, was constructed of seriously the biggest LED screens we have ever seen with fantastic WE parody visuals of Versace, Gucci, Givenchy and Chanel, and was the playground of no less than 12 of the hottest, primped, preened and blinged up dancers on the planet.
Main room anthems came from MisWhite, Steve Pitron and WE superstar Sr Edu, and the capacity crowd of A-grade, gym-card-carrying, top totty partied beneath a light and laser show like no other while CO2 cannons, pyros and confetti canons blasted them from all sides. WE-fucking-tastic.
The Coronet, 28 New Kent Road, SE1 6TJ.
Words by Chris Jepson
Photos by LondonClubland.com
