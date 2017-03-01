- Home
WUT Club
Posted on March 1, 2017
24/02/17: O.M.G.! Dalston Superstore LITERALLY has never seen queues this long!
This Friday everyone, and I repeat, everyone in town wanted to get in on the hawt action and debauchery brought to you by the hawttest night in town – WUT Club.
This time it was a perverted ride through the Peep Show and all the cool cats, drag queens and club kids got their kits off, put on those come-fuck-me boots, slapped some paint on their faces and teased us all night with their seductive, sensual and vulgar extravaganza… Oooph!
The amazing Cain Jennings and AttackAttackAttack totally swept us off our feet YET AGAIN, by making this juicy smorgasboard of hot peeps and ultra-creative individuals possible.
Now, the next one is on the 10th of March, you’ll be heading to The Glory for a night under the theme of Sports Day, hosted by the one and only Aquaria, coming to you straight from NYC! Put on those baseball caps, jockstraps, cheerleader skirts, rollerblades and grab the pom-poms and footballs and let’s tackle each other stupid on the dancefloor!
Dalston Superstore, 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB
Words by Maciek Groman
Photos by [HAWT!]Photography
