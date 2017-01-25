- Home
XXL
Posted on January 25, 2017
21/01/17: We were out and about on Saturday night, and we all know what Saturday night means…XXL TIME!
Yes, our favourite cavernous, pulsating, ursine bear’s den was packed to the rafters and ready for action as London froze in an atmospherically wintery January evening. Well, XXL certainly warmed us up!
We barely had time to stumble in and put our coats away, then suddenly Hung Up by Madonna was playing and we never looked back!
No-one looks back after Hung Up by Madonna plays. Not even Madonna. Sexy superstar DJ Paul Morrell was on hand to give us even more tumultuous tunes and see us through to the wee hours. YAY XXL, you’ve done it again!
Pulse, 1 Invicta Plaza, South Bank, SE1 9UF
Photos by Joel Ryder
Have your say!