 
 

XXL Construction

Posted on February 1, 2017

28/01/17: There’s something sexy about a construction site isn’t there.

Maybe it’s all that dust and all that drilling. Lots of iconic music videos have been filmed on construction sites. Work by Ciara, where she swings that plait around on a digger. Work From Home by Fifth Harmony, where they skip around and swing hammers and things.

And this weekend it was WORK at XXL, where hundreds of dancing burly men and big butch bears were working HARD for their Saturday nights, putting in 200%. The hi-viz jackets were out in force, as were the good vibes, epic beats and sexy sensibilities.

XXL’s done it again!

 

Pulse, 1 Invicta Plaza, SE1 9UF


Photos by Joel Ryder

 

