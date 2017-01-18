XXL David Bowie Retrospective

14/01/17: As well as their usual big burly weekly shenanigans, last Saturday XXL celebrated the life of glam rock icon David Bowie, who passed away almost exactly a year ago.

Of course the glitter bombs were out in full force, as well as all of Bowie’s biggest hits being spun by the scene’s hottest DJs.

There was also some impressive t-shirt game from XXL’s ursine patronage, with loads of George Michael and David Bowie torso tributes! Nice work boys.

Pulse, 1 Invicta Plaza,



South Bank, SE1 9UF

Photo by Joel Ryder