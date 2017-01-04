XXL New Year’s Eve

31/12/16: WHOA! If you want a visceral experience of men and madness, head to XXL for New Year’s Eve!

We always knew it was major, but it’s the MOST major on NYE. New Year’s in London is always a bit of a dilemma – so many nightclubs, so little time. But we knew XXL would be a safe bet, with their cavernous dancefloor and propensity for smoke machines.

A winning combination. When midnight hit we thought the roof was gonna explode.

In the words of Loreeen “HRNNNNK! EUPHOOORIA!”

Pulse Nightclub, 1 Invicta Plaza, SE1 9UF

Photos by Joel Ryder