10 Years of Macho Waxing!
Posted on February 3, 2017
East London salon, Macho Waxing, is celebrating keeping London’s men smooth for 10 years this month. If you put all the pubes and armpit hair they’ve waxed off in the past decade altogether, there would be enough to fill up the lake in Victoria Park. #FACT
Eduardo Sarube (pictured), the man behind the wax, started the salon and says ‘I would like to thank my friends and clients who have supported me. I still see clients who are coming to Macho Waxing from all that time ago, so a big thanks really’
They’re one of the only waxing salons in London that is run exclusively for men. They can target specific areas, with prices starting from as little as £10, or you can go the whole hog and get everything under your beard taken off. It’s not as painful as you’d think, with oils and lotions used to treat the area to reduce inflammation. It’s a much more relaxing experience than being at home bent double in front of the mirror with a tepid tub of Veet.
They’re open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9pm, so it’s perfect if you need to pop in after work during the week. If you want to find out more or book an appointment, you can get in touch at ed@machowaxing.com or 07968290955.
