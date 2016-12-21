JULIASAYS…

As we come to the end of another year I always think about family…

not the one I was born into, but my club life fam. I’m not that Christmassy I have to admit, but you know as you grow up and find your way through life making friends with like-minded people, they become the ones you spend your time with, hatching plans and making things happen.

The ones who ‘get’ what you’re doing or thinking and visa versa. London, like any big city, can be a lonely place. But as a Londoner, or if you’re someone who has made London their home, we’re friendly and supportive. Thinking back over this year, we saw club closures but we also saw the emergence of new spaces. We saw nights at The Glory make inventive use of performance space set in a pub venue. We saw Savage take over strip venue Metropolis and make a stamp on exciting late night clubbing.

We saw Sink The Pink take over the world and outdo themselves with their astounding ball’s at the Troxy. At Dalston Superstore, the amount of really major nights continues apace. VFD or Vogue Fabrics has reached out to artists and performers and has created a safe haven for real decadence to occur… from Lover Boy to Anal House Meltdown.

A night called Chapter 10 brought the love and energy back into clubbing. Over at Horse Meat Disco, the swish of disco ever expands… and that’s just a few of the amazing places to visit and make friends at.

This Christmas week may not be overrun with club life, as things tend to slow down, but on Friday 23rd there’s one last chance to get into the spirit at The Glory with a show: How The Grizzle Stole Christmas Disco Party with John Sizzle & A Man To Pet. It’s a ‘free disco performance party’ with special guests Little MisMatch Girl and Crystal Lubrikunt joining them until 2am!

Things slowly crank back into action and for those of us who fancy it VFD (Vogue Fabrics) who always have an open door are saying Munday = Funday Boxing Day Blow-Out… yes, Sunday – Funday move 26th December, you heard it right and Lewis G. Burton & Maxi Moore play music, perform and everything else from 8pm – late.