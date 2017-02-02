- Home
Central Station’s 25th Birthday!
Posted on February 2, 2017
King’s Cross gay boozer Central Station turns 25 this weekend and they’re celebrating it the only way they know how; with a big ol’ gay soiree! In a camp bit of symmetry, they’ve invited Dave Lynn to headline, as he was performing there 25 years ago to the very day to kick it all off. As well as that, there’ll be free Prosecco and canapés, and DJ Chris Reardon will be delving into his record collection for ya. And it’s free entry all night!
Throughout the month, there’ll be other events to celebrate as well. They’ve put together an exhibition of press cuttings, photos and posters relating to Central Station in the bar itself; tracking it from its inauspicious beginnings in the once no-go King’s Cross area, to the well-established gem of the scene it is today. Plus, there are events being held during February to mark LGBT History Month.
The thing we love about Central Station is that there’s always so much going on there. Whether it’s Chris Reardon’s karaoke on a Monday and Friday, Sandra’s residency on the Wednesday, having a dabble in their cocktail offers or food menu, or just lounging about on their roof terrace, there’s always something to keep you occupied. Plus, how could we forget to mention their basement venue The Underground Club, where you can find all sort of ways to get your kicks. Yes, even THAT.
Head up to King’s Cross and celebrate a quarter of a century of Central Station!
• Central Station’s 25th Birthday is on Saturday 4th February at 37 Wharfdale Road, N1 9SD, 12pm-3am
