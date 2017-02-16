- Home
Cocktails of the Light Lounge
Posted on February 16, 2017
The Light Lounge is a chic cocktail bar, nestled above the dance floor of Ku Klub and the glam environs of Ku Bar; ideal for dates, after-dinner drinks, or a neutral ground where you can give your ex his Uniqlo hoody back.
They’ve got a gorgey menu full of inventive drinks for you to delve into. It’s not just cosmopolitans anymore. No way, far more options. It might mean that Carrie Bradshaw and Ocean Spray’s shareholders will be disappointed, but it’s great for everyone else. What’s more, they’ve split their menu into different sections, making it easier for you to find your new favourite, and with happy hour every day from 5-7pm offering 2-for-1 deals, well, pack a suitcase. Here’s a little taster of what they have to offer…
Light and Sparkling
Ever Esence – Almost named after our favourite goth rockers, it’s promised to wake you up INSIDE. In a good way, obviously. Like an Aperol Spritz, but with some plum bitters and lemon juice to zhoosh it up a bit.
Creamy and Smooth
Just Dessert – Properly decedent this one, with salted caramel vodka, chocolate liquer, Baileys, and an egg white, it’s essentially a cake in a glass. Or a thinking man’s Frijj. Either way, delish.
Refreshingly Mellow
Curious Extract – All the Refreshingly Mellow cocktails are sweet, fruity, fresh, and contain the sort of ingredients that hot, hairy Spanish bartender mixed together when you were mincing around Sitges last summer. It’s got Midori in, which is probably the campest liqueur, so there’s that as well.
Sour Variations
Light Lounge Sour –With the whole world turning sour, why not join them with the house special, a fruity rum concoction to get the juices flowing. SEE YOU IN LIGHT LOUNGE
Strong and Sharp
White Negroni – Everyone’s favourite, the Negroni, makes an appearance, with a little LL twist, some Kamm & Sons joining the standard mix of gin, vermouth and bitters. Bitter, sharp and a kick in the pants, just how we like our men.
Mocktails
Raspberry Spritz – For all those coming to the end of their dry February, or have a rickshaw to drive later on, or whatever, well, you won’t miss out, they’ve got a whole range of mocktails to quench your thirst. Raspberry Spirit is a tart sensation, with puree, egg white, lemon juice and cranberry juice. Ya gotta try it.
