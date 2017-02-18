- Home
COMMUNITY: Camden LGBT Forum
Posted on February 18, 2017
Camden LGBT Forum is a community group that works to represent the interests of all LGBT+ people in the North London borough. It was set up in 2005 and they have been meeting on the first Tuesday of every other month since. The next meeting is on Tuesday 7th March at 6-8pm in Camden Town Hall.
One of their main tasks is tackling LGBT hate crime. They have a service where you can report any instances of LGBT hate crime you witness or are involved in, without having to go to the police, after which they are able to offer support services. They also run a scheme called ‘Camden LGBT Advice and Safety Project’ (CLASP), in which organisations all over the borough displaying the CLASP sticker in their windows are committed to acting as a safe haven for anyone being abused or attacked in the street.
The Forum also regularly holds events, including a full programme of exhibitions, plays, talks, screenings, and much more for LGBT History Month. Furthermore, this month, they have been taking part in assemblies in local schools, tackling homophobia and transphobia. If you would like to get involved in the Forum’s work, whether by volunteering or attending events or meeting, further information can be found at www.camdenlgbtforum.org.uk.
