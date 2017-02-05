COMMUNITY: Out To Swim!

The weather’s still chilly, but you want to keep that exercise streak from your New Year’s Resolutions going. So swimming is the perfect answer! It’s inside, it’s warm…

we love a swimming pool. Preferably with some nice plants dotted around, and maybe a 1930s art deco diving board or two. And hot lifeguards never go amiss either *eyes emoji*

Out To Swim is based both on London and Brighton. They encourage participation and competition in many aquatic disciplines including pool, open water, water polo and synchronized swimming. Water polo’s a right laugh, we tried it once. It makes you sort of feel like a merman! Yes!

• Out To Swim offers three swim training sessions per week. For more info, head to outtoswim.org