COMMUNITY: Women’s March on London

On Saturday 21st January, a day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as President of the USA, Women’s March have organised protest marches all over the world in order to rally against the current political climate of fear and to secure the protection of the human rights and freedoms that have recently come under threat.

People are invited to march in solidarity with people in the USA and all over the world that have had their human rights, equality, dignity, safety and health attacked.

The march was organised by a grassroots collective of women in the aftermath of the US election and is being backed by a wide variety of groups and charities, including Pride in London, Amnesty International and Women’s Equality Party, amongst many others.

The London march, one of eleven planned in the UK, will start at 12pm outside the US Embassy, Grosvenor Square and will continue to Trafalgar Square, where there will be rally from 2pm-3.30pm. Anyone of any gender is welcome to join the march. For further information on both the motivations of the march and the details for the day itself, visit womensmarchlondon.com.