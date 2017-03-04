David LaChapelle, Lady Bunny and More Gather at the Launch of Daniel Lismore’s New Book

21/02/17: Fashion icon Daniel Lismore brought socialites, celebrities and industry legends flocking to Fitzrovia’s effortlessly sleek London EDITION Hotel last week for the launch of his book Be Yourself, Everyone Else Is Already Taken.

An unapologetically luxurious commodity, the beautifully embossed book is a kaleidoscopic chronicle of Daniel’s head-turning looks throughout his years as designer, model and muse.

Jodie Harsh spun her unique brand of homolicious house and debauched disco on the decks while David LaChapelle air kissed Lady Bunny, as models pouted from behind their cocktails and fashion journalists pretended they didn’t want the canapés.

Daniel held court at the doorway, graciously making a point of chatting to not just every single guest, but to every single guest’s plus one. Much like Daniel himself, the entire evening exuded true, genuine glamour, and uncontrived class.

The London EDITION, 10 Berners Street, Fitzrovia, W1T 3NP

Words by Dylan Jones

Photos by Victor Hensel-Coe