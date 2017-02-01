In honour of the upcoming DIVA EXPLOSION at The RVT, we count down our fave DIVA EXPLOSION MOMENTS!

Tomorrow night, iconic Vauxhall venue The RVT are having a special night called DIVA EXPLOSION. Did you catch that? DIVA EXPLOSION. Have we said it enough yet? DIVA EXPLOSION!

It’s a night of big vocals, shimmering gowns, and camp 90s dance tracks! So, pretty much like every other night at the RVT. We jest! This one’s gonna be extra special. They’ve got a disco-killingly major lineup of dance divas: Rozalla, Urban Cookie Collective, Happy Clapper and…Tina Cousins! We used to storm around Canal Street listening to her. Those were the days.

In honour of this wig-snatchingly camp night, we’ve decided to list our favourite diva explosion moments! Our fave divas LOVE an explosion. They usually love walking away from an explosion in slow motion. We’re not sure why, but we’re willing to bet it’s the PURE DRAMA. So here they are, in no particular order, our fave diva explosion moments.

Britney – Toxic

As you’ll all remember, Toxic was a particularly extra music video, in so many ways. Britney’s red temptress look was possibly the highlight. She loves a bit of PVC, does our Brit. Maybe she’ll be at the next Hard On! Anyway, she decided to set off the PVC look with some expensive and totally unnecessary flames and explosions. “Expensive and totally unnecessary” sort of sums up Britney’s whole career doesn’t it.

Beyonce – Girls & Lemonade

Now OBVIOUSLY Beyonce didn’t have just one iconic explosion moment, but two. And probably several others. She probably has pyrotechnics and a whole team of dancers just to get toast out of the toaster at home. Exhausting. Anyway, her first was in frenetically feminist dance track Girls, and her second was one of the most iconic videos of 2016, LEMONADE.

The Pussycat Dolls – Buttons

This song was just pure sex wasn’t it. Nicole Scherzinger is positively DRIPPING. It’s an absolute tune though. And the music video was the definition of sultry. Sultry, breathy, and urgent. And there’s an extra special bit where The Dolls gyrate and flames come out from somewhere under them. Maybe they had burritos for lunch.

Lady Gaga – Marry The Night

Standard fare for Gaga really. Burnt out car. Jewelled bodice. Explosion. Introspection. Pretension. Apathy. Bish bash bosh.

Christina Aguilera – Your Body

This whole period of Christina’s career was massively entertaining, mostly because it was the height of too-muchery. This video was tacky, misguided pop personified, complete with a ridiculous pink explosion.

Rihanna

Rihanna loves explosions at her live shows. Like, she has them ALL THE TIME. She has them just to take a breath. She has them when she flips her hair. You do you Rihanna.

Ariana Grande – Break Free

Right, Ariana officially wins our diva explosions competition. Why? Because she bloody blows up the Death Star with her bloody bra, that’s why!

Diva Explosion is at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern on Thursday 2nd February. 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY. Doors 7pm, show 8:30pm. Limited tickets available here.