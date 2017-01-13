DJ of the week is BACK! It had a brief hiatus (well, a five month hiatus), because we like to switch things up here at QX and keep you all on your toes. But now it’s BACK.

This week, we meet New Orleans superstar and

Daddy Issues guest DJ,

Brett LaBeauve!

Hey Brett! Describe yourself in one juicy sentence

Southern belle, disco princess, party machine.

You’re from New Orleans! What’s the scene like there?

The New Orleans scene is newly thriving, but that hasn’t always been the case. My DJ collective and party organizing crew, Trax Only are creating special, safe, and inclusive spaces for people to be themselves and dance. We’ve been working hard for years, educating our audience and seeking special venues and warehouses to host our parties. We’ve been lucky enough to host some really talented national and international music selectors lately, and the local response has been encouraging to say the least.

What can we expect from your set?

You can expect – I hope – to be taken on a ride! Dark and sexy to fun and uplifting, it’s a party, it’s all about having fun.

What are your ten fave tracks, and why?

1. Precious Little Diamond – Fox the Fox

This is my very favorite song in the world. Sucker for a luxurious love song that sends everyone’s hands in the air. Every time.

2. Mary Jane Girls – Candy Man

You want to eat the synth + bassline with a spoon, and then she lays them love struck lyrics on you.

3. Follow It Up – Project Pablo

It gives you that feeling when you crack a smile while making love.

4. Gary Low – I Want You

So pretty! And his funny accent paired with some of the lyrics not making much sense is adorable. I’d definitely smooch on Gary Low.

5. Up Front – Infatuation

This song is so dancey and fun, but the lyrics are harshly honest about that moment when you THINK you fall in love on a dance floor.

6. Mazarati – Little Mazarati

Again, a song about sex, love, and luxury. Add a fast car and a disgusting bassline, and I’m wet. You can’t find this on vinyl or any decent quality digital, but I still have to play it from time to time. (Rumor has it Prince wrote this baby, but you didn’t hear it from me).

7. Secret Weapon – Must Be The Music

When the guitar solo hits, you grab your dance partner by the hips and don’t let go.

8. Bronski Beat – Small Town Boy

As a gay boy from a small swamp town in Louisiana dreaming of the big city, I can’t deny twirling alone in a bedroom to this one to this day.

9. Dennis Edwards Ft. Sedan Garett – Don’t Look Any Further

This song is pure sex from the first moan he lets out.

10. Ten City – That’s The Way Love Is

Ten City is pure Chicago, which is deep in my heart and the lyrics are honest and beautiful. A tear jerker.

Brett LeBeauve is at Daddy Issues this Friday 13th January at Tipsy, 20 Stoke Newington Road, N16 7XN.