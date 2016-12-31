Editors’ Letter by Dylan Jones

- Home
- Bars
- 79 CXR
- Admiral Duncan
- Angel
- Bar Titania
- Black Cap
- Blitz
- Bloc Bar
- Bridge
- Cambria
- Candy Bar
- Central Station
- Circa
- City of Quebec
- Comptons of Soho
- Counter
- Dalston Superstore
- Duke of Wellington
- Eagle London
- Edge
- Floridita
- G-A-Y Bar
- George & Dragon
- Glory
- Green Carnation
- Greenwich
- Halfway II Heaven
- Imperial Arms
- Joiners Arms
- Kazbar
- King Eddy
- King's Arms
- Ku Bar
- Ku Candy Bar
- Kudos
- London
- London Hippodrome
- Manbar
- Mango Tree
- Molly Moggs
- National House
- New Bloomsbury Set
- Old Ship
- Prince of Greenwich
- Profile
- Retro Bar
- Riverside Tavern
- Rose & Crown
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Rupert Street
- Shadow Lounge
- Soho
- Ted's Place
- The Light Lounge
- Two Brewers
- Vault
- Victoria
- Village
- West 5
- White Swan
- Windsor Castle
- Yard
- Ye Old Rose & Crown
- Clubs
- 229
- 2AD
- Abbey Bar
- Ace Hotel
- Altitude
- Anaya
- Anexo Bar
- Apothecary
- Arcadia
- Area
- Atmos Lounge
- Audio
- Autumn Street Studios
- BackCounter
- Backstreet
- Bankside Space
- Barcode Vauxhall
- Bethnal Green Working Mens Club
- Beyond
- Black Cap
- Bloc Bar
- Bloomsbury Ballroom
- Brighton
- Brixton Club House
- Brut
- Café de Paris
- Camden Macca Bingo
- Central Station
- City of Quebec
- Clone Zone
- Club Aquarium
- Club Colosseum
- Club No65
- Concrete
- Coronet
- Coronet Theatre
- Covert
- Crucifix Lane
- Dalston Superstore
- Debut London
- Den
- Digital
- DIU
- Driver
- Eagle London
- East Bloc
- Edge
- Egg
- Electric Ballroom
- Electric Brixton
- Electrowerkz
- Escape
- Ewen Street Car Park
- Exhibit
- Exilio
- Factory
- Fire
- Fitladz East
- Funky Buddha
- George & Dragon Cabaret Bar
- Ghetto Factory
- Gloria's
- Green Carnation
- Hackney Empire
- Heaven
- Her Upstairs
- Hidden
- Hoist
- Honey Club
- Hysteria
- iCAN Studios
- Islington Metal Works
- Joiner's Arms
- Koko
- Ku Bar
- Ku Klub
- La Demence
- Latin Groove
- Lightbox
- Lime Wharf
- Lo-Profile
- London Fetish
- LSE
- Madame Jojo's
- ManBar
- Mango Tree
- Merah
- Metal Works
- Metropolis Strip Club
- Miabella
- Ministry of Sound
- Moustache Bar
- Muse Soho
- New Empowering Church
- No 65
- Nomad
- O2 Academy Brixton
- O2 Arena
- Oceana
- One Leicester Square
- One Mayfair
- Open
- Pacha
- Papa
- Paramount Club
- Pit Festival
- Profile
- Protocol
- Proud2
- Pryzm
- Pulse
- Punk
- Qube
- Queer Nation
- Renaissance Rooms
- Revenge
- Rhythm Factory
- Rise
- Riverside Tavern
- Rolling Stock
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Scala
- Shadow Lounge
- Shelter
- Shooshh
- Sidings
- Studio Space
- Sunday Night On Broadway
- Supperclub
- Sweatbox
- Ted's Place
- Tenjune
- The Archway Tavern
- The Bloc
- The Brewhouse
- The Glory
- The ICA
- The Magic Roundabout
- The Phoenix
- The Shacklewell Arms
- The Shelter
- The Steel Yard
- The Vaults Waterloo
- Tipsy
- Tobacco Dock
- Trapeze
- Troxy
- Two Brewers
- Underground Club
- Union
- Vault
- Village Underground
- Vision Video Bar
- Vogue Fabrics
- Winterville
- XOYO
- Areas
- Maps
- Features
- What's on
- The Blog
- Issues
- Community
- Contact Us
- Escorts
Editors’ Letter by Dylan Jones
Posted on December 31, 2016
Happy New Year!
Well. Where do we even start with 2016?! Suffice to say, this year has been a messy bitch who’s lived for drama.
We all know what happened, and who died, and who got elected so I won’t reel them all off for the thousandth time. We know, and we’re SICK OF HEARING ABOUT IT ALL. We’ve just got to the point now where all we want to do is burrow under a duvet, wank off to Johnny Rapid, and pretend the outside world doesn’t exist.
But we can’t do that. If we do that, it means fear, division, fascism and stupidity have won. We need to close that Pornhub tab, pull up our pants, get out into the world, and DO something.
In this spirit, I wanted our cover for this New Year issue to represent not defeatism and acceptance, but imagination, innovation and unapologetic defiance! And what better way to express that, than to photograph shimmering, teleological drag performer Virgin Xtravaganzah being her fabulous self in front of Britain’s most famous example of institutionalized religion, Saint Paul’s Cathedral!
We also couldn’t resist storming down the road and taking some shots on Millenium Bridge (right). Particularly here, there’s some symbolism that’s important to me. Since its erection (stop it) sixteen years ago, the bridge has been upheld as a symbol of cultural connections and groundbreaking new beginnings. It also stands as a reminder of our country’s reckless wealth and predisposition to showing off. Nothing could be more apt as one of the UK’s most embarrassing and expensive years sputters to a wheezing, choking end.
It also represents how this year has defined us as a generation. We have been dubbed “millenials”. No-one seems to be sure of what exactly constitutes a millennial – the vague definition seems to be “people who grew up or were young adults during the millennium and early noughties”. We’re pretentious, hedonistic and sanctimonious.
We like smashed avocado on rye bread for £9.50 from an organic café in Stoke Newington. We’ve got jobs in graphic design and digital marketing, we’ve watched every episode of Stranger Things on Netflix, and the furthest north we’ve been was Alexandra Palace (to see Grace Jones at Afropunk festival). But above all, we’ve got a reputation for being entitled, tech-savvy, alternative and, god forbid, creative.
In other words, we’re exactly what this world needs right now (that’s such a millennial thing to say). In the wake of this year’s tsunami of despair and dread, we need to fight back. Question everything, be assertive, don’t accept the norm. If you’re unsure of something, don’t grumble and then get on with it anyway – refuse, throw down your tools, metaphorical or otherwise.
At the moment we’ve got a reputation for being apathetic. So let’s smash that preconception. Let’s be the generation that DID something. Let’s make a difference, and turn the fate of the world back on its head. We’ve got the power, resources and brains to do it, so let’s do it! Then we can get back under the covers, pop open a tube of Pringles, and wank off to Johnny Rapid to our heart’s content.
Have your say!