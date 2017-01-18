- Home
Fake Fashun, Fake Brands, Fake Hair, Fake, Fake, Fake
Posted on January 18, 2017
The notorious, sequin-spangled WE Party boys are BACK. You must have heard of WE Party before, unless you’ve been living under Vauxhall Bridge for the last three years. Actually, bad example, if you’ve been living under Vauxhall Bridge for the last three years, you’ll definitely have heard of WE Party. Word travels fast in those parts, especially if you’re wearing hotpants.
ANWYWAY, this WE Party is in the last weekend of January, so if you, unlike us and everyone we know, have actually managed to successfully navigate dry January, then it’s the perfect opportunity to have your first blowout of the year!
This time round, the theme is FAKE. WE FAKE, that’s the name of it. FAKE FASHUN. FAKE BRANDS. FAKE HAIR. FAKE FAKE FAKE. Let’s be honest, we’ve all got a fake pair of “Plada” sunglasses or a “Versachey” bag tucked in the back of the wardrobe from that ill-advised shopping trip to Chinatown haven’t we. We love a bit of fakery here at QX, possibly because we’re a right bunch of fake bitches ourselves. Think we like you? We probably don’t. We probably don’t even know who you are. We just nod and smile for the free drinks.
KIDDING. We love everyone! Now where’s that free drink?
WE Fake is at gorgeously characterful former theatre The Coronet, located in the rapidly regenerating Elephant & Castle district. There’ll be superstar guest DJ, SR EDU, as well as London residents Steve Pitron, Michel Mizrahi and Miswhite.
So dye your hair FAKE blonde, throw on a FAKE Tom Ford chemise, and GET FAKE.
• WE Fake is on Saturday 28th January at The Coronet, 28 New Kent Road, SE1 6TJ. 11pm – 6am. Tickets available at orangenation.co.uk
