Festive Posters

Are you ready to get festive for Christmas? ARE YOU? Well we are. We’ve already starting emulating Mariah Carey by calling everything festive.

How festive. Apart from the gratuitous drinking (which we do all year round anyway) our favourite thing about the festive season are all the amazing EVENT POSTERS.

Club night organizers seem to vie for who can come up with the most ridiculous, whether it’s a drag queen frolicking in a scandalous snowscape of pills and poppers, or Mariah Carey’s head photoshopped onto a Christmas tree.

So here they are, in no particular order, our round-up of this year’s best Christmas event posters!

DEBBIE – Copacetic queer partystarters DEBBIE, are all about female vocalists and for their Christmas party they went all out, with pop art manifestations of Ariana Grande, Tiffany (off of “I Think We’re Alone Now”) and of course wild-haired glam rock icon, Debbie Harry!

DING DONG, MERRILY, I’M HIGH – In a red bikini languishing amongst snow leopards. She’d shoot them in mount them above the fireplace if given half a chance!

MARIAH & FRIENDZ: FESTIVE MOMENTS – It wouldn’t be Christmas without a Mariah-related club night title! There’s a few of them. We particularly love this one though, mostly because it’s so badly photoshopped and we LOVE a bad photoshop job. We also love the word “festive”. How festive. It becomes almost a nervous tick the closer we get to Christmas. FESTIVE FESTIVE FESTIVE.

CHRISTMAS WITH CINEBRA – “Megan & Sophie” are two nerdy girls who just really love cinema. What makes this act so genius is that it’s actually REALLY uncomfortable to watch, and that always makes for the best comedy. Their Christmas poster for their show last week was perfect chintzy loserness, right down to the saccharine snowman.

LEWIS G BURTON’S ANTI-CHRIST MASS – We love a play on words! “Anti-Christ Mass”. Ho, ho, ho! The fact that this poster is so bizarre and, frankly, downright disturbing, perfectly matches Lewis G Burton’s aesthetic. He’s a wonderful, disruptive creature of the sea. Underneath it all, he’s actually a wonderful, erudite, morally-switched on person. Does that ruin it? Not at all! It just makes it all the better!

HOW GRIZZLE STOLE CHRISTMAS – Drag quo John Sizzle and A Man To Pet are an absolute pair of nutbags, and the poster for their upcoming Christmas show completely reflects that. They’d fit in quite well in Whoville actually. They could do a drag show every year for Cindy Lou Who’s birthday. Anyway, we’re not exactly sure what this show’s going to involve, but there’ll probably be lots of green paint. That’s an educated guess.

STRAIGHT NASTY – Now, Straight Nasty always bring their A-game when it comes to event posters. Their Halloween one was Sharon Osbourne with devil horns, and their pride one was Deborah Meaden arm-in-arm with Drake (?!) But they’ve really surpassed themselves with this one. Professional fashun bitches and early noughties icons Trinny & Susannah, throwing their hair back and laughing, strewn with sprigs of holly and brandishing champagne flutes! It makes us want to shed our peter pan collars and dance the night away!

HUMBUGGERY – This homoerotically festive piece of Tom Of Finland gorgeousness comes courtesy of salacious sohocialites Mark and Jason Ford. They own popular den of iniquety Sweatbox, and had a FUCK 2016, FUCK CHRISTMAS party. There was lots of nakenedness and tinsel. It was all “very that”.