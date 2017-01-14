- Home
Gay Outdoor Club
Posted on January 14, 2017
RIGHT. You’ve festered in your post-Christmas haze for long enough. Put down that chocolate bar, get off Grindr and get OUTSIDE.
The crisp January weather is the perfect pick me up to help you blow away those winter coughs and sneezes, and get back into your exercise groove.
The Gay Outdoor Club is a society that operates all through Great Britain, with a wide range of physical activities for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.
There are over 1500 members so far, and they enjoy over 500 events each year, including rock climbing, walking, cycling, mountain biking, canoeing, caving and more! You may not have imagined this about team QX, but we actually love a bit of potholing.
So, if you want to breeze your way into spring and get your healthy lifestyle on track, sign up now to become a member!
• There’s more info at goc.org.uk
