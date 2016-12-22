- Home
Help Aleppo
Posted on December 22, 2016
The situation in Syria continues to get bleaker and bleaker.
Aleppo has been the site of destructive conflict for over four years between Government forces and rebels fighting to overthrow President Assad. A ceasefire was announced last week to allow the evacuation of civilians, though this remains precarious with both sides disputing the deal.
This leaves hundreds of thousands of Syrians in limbo as they await evacuation, with food, medical and fuel supplies perilously low, and the constant threat of attack.
The International Federation of the Red Cross, in coalition with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, are providing shelters in Jibreen, in the East of the Aleppo, for the displaced population, as well as hot meals, mobile medical units and clean water.
With the city decimated and the winter temperatures continuing to plummet, these facilities are vital in helping Syrian civilians who have been forced to leave their homes.
• You can donate online at www.ICRC.org/en/donate/syria-crisis-appeal.
