JULIA SAYS

Do you sometimes feel you need some structure in your life or do you prefer a few surprises along the way? There’s something to be said for regular nights out in London, that’s not to say the nights themselves are full of surprises!

Take this one going on at The Queen Adelaide on Thursday 23rd, hosted by multi-talented enigma Max Allen, who DJs with guests in the basement bar till very late… The Pit has been a regular occurrence in February, so expect a few eye openers and a selection of music that will set your imagination off!

All these regular happenings are what make our nightlife so special, such as The ShayShay Show – Regeneration at Lime Wharf on Friday 24th, 6pm-11pm. Every month, ShayShay gets together a cast of alternative performers with a fierce agenda. This month Rebekah Ubuntu joins ShayShay plus The House of Bidget.

The Lobotomy Room Dance Party at Fontaine’s, 176 Stoke Newington Road on the last Friday of every month is where those of you with a penchant for ‘punkabilly’ can take to the floor. Feel the vibe of a John Waters film soundtrack, ‘bad music for bad people’, and feel right at home in the Bamboo Lounge of decadence whilst sipping on a cocktail! Free to get in 10pm till 1am.

Over at the Dalston Superstore, we catch up with Tusk for their 2nd Birthday Party on Saturday 25th. They pride themselves on a forward thinking music agenda so get theire early. It starts at 9pm, and catch special guest Keitov (Cats ‘N Dogz), plus Chris Camplin and Ant C in the basement, while upstairs in the bar Nico De Cegila, Nu Age and James Baillie turn it out till 4am.

The biggest gay rave is back! Chapter 10, §10.20 with Dan Beaumont and Charlie Porter DJing at Bloc on Saturday 25th. All night, starts at 11pm, ends 6am, get with it and don’t stop the dance! chapter-ten.com

One for after the weekend, on Wednesday 1st March, join the community vibe with Quiz Me Maybe who take the theme Luck o’ The Irish, an early St Patricks Day party, at this lively evening hosted by Just May and friends. From 7 till 10pm, there are loads of prizes up for grabs, including a £50 bar tab for 1st place, a bottle of prosecco for 2nd, and for 3rd, something green from a well known high street cheap shop!

Don’t forget Lipsync 1000 is back for a season at The Glory every Wednesday… a spectacular night hosted by Jonny Woo where celeb judges take on the daunting task of voting in a winner from the stiff competition of lypsync performers!!!!! Really not to be missed… get there early for an 8pm start!