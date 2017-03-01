JULIA SAYS

The months just fly by don’t they!? We’re already in March and spring is on its way…time to dust yourselves down and emerge into the sunshine. All these places to go and people to see!

So yes, this weekend we start with a trip to Her Upstairs in Camden, where in this intimate cabaret room things happen with a bang…The New New Show! on Thursday 2nd is a showcase of new and talented performers hosted by Herr. It all kicks off at 9pm and it’s free to get in so get down there to witness newcomers Sue Gives A Fuck, FKA, Knockout and Rose Gold.

On Friday 3rd check out SWEAT Berlin Edition with Akirahawks at Dalston Superstore, where the beats are kicking in on both levels. Catch Tafanik, Pavliné and fave Nic Fischer upstairs, down special guest Berlin based Akirahawks is joined by Tim Vitá.

Over at the Eagle on Saturday 4th March Debbie Does…is back for their unique night of indie pop female fronted specialities. DJs Sina Sparrow and Xander Bernhard dig deep into their archives and play all the songs you love and know! 9pm-4am.

Just in time Pink Lemonade is back on Saturday 4th March at this cute late night dive bar and club called Tipsy, 20 Stoke Newington High Street. Catch DJs Attack Attack Attack, Munroe Bergdorf and the Mariah Carey Soundsystem from 10pm – 4am.

Up at Vogue Fabrics, there’s the return of cult club Dirtbox on Saturday 4th; this is a night of rumbling beats and hot to trot boys from DJs Gibson,

The Duchess of Pork and special guest Terry Vietheer. 10pm ‘til 3am.

One of my faves The Glory have always got something on, go see Sex Shells XL on the 2nd until the 4th March where they perform their hugely relevant show, starts at 8pm. theglory.co

If that wasn’t enough catch ShayShay’s Breakfast In Bed on Sunday 5th for a brunch – lunch experience at the Dalston Superstore. I popped in the other week and it’s such good fun… From 12 midday until 4pm ShayShay will be spinning her dinning selection of tunes and entertaining us in last night’s makeup!