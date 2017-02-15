JULIA SAYS

Fashion lovers, this weekend we’re back on the London Fashion Week trail amongst other things…if you work in or study fashion, it’s time to get yer gladrags out! Mind you I never need an excuse! I also hear whisperings of an Erasure-based musical being planned, it’s called Oh L’Amour! Don’t ask me how I know about such things, as I’m usually the last to hear the latest gossip.

Talking of musicals, Glory Lates: A New Night At The Musicals on Saturday 18th with Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo pulls out all the stops, plus The Big Gay Songbook is back every Sunday at The Glory from 7pm onwards. Get there early to join Rudi Douglas singing his heart out with added Jonny Woo.

Meanwhile, those guys from Meatzine are doing Meat – The Glory Takeover coming right at you on Friday 17th February. Join Adrian and Fannar – the meat boys – with John Sizzle and Nic Fischer DJing in the bar and the basement, also known as The Hole! 10pm – 3am with doors at 5pm. It’s free to get in before 10pm.

Still wondering what to do on Friday 17th? Then Patsy with Sottoh, Icky, Mikey, Jonjo and Whitney at Dalston Superstore is where you can release your inner Patsy Stone whilst dancing the night away in style…plus a few cocktails and stuff dears!

Hot off the press so to speak, The Carry Nation returns to London from NYC to DJ at the Horse Meat Disco at the Eagle in Vauxhall on Sunday 19th February… Join Will Automagic and Nita Aviance on their excellent musical journey 8-3am…super exciting to have them in town!

Oh yeah! This week I went to the opening of artist, DJ and activist Wolfgang Tillmans’ first big show at the Tate Modern. It’s on until June 11th and well worth a visit. Tillmans explores the world we live in, via his photographic work and also film and music installation… I’m a huge fan, and that’s putting it mildly!